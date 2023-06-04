The Work of the Word 9: The Purpose of Giving Up Power

Click HERE for MP3 of The Purpose of Giving Up Power sermon audio.



Phil.2:1-11

In one rush of wind, the fears of the surviving Disciples are swept away and replaced with tongues of fire that burn away all their old selfish agendas. Now they have become Kingdom people, fired up to fulfill the mission which the Master gave. They are EMPOWERED.

Power for Power’s Use is a Bad Example. Instead,

* Live in Like-minded Love ~ Phil.2:1-4

1 Kingdom life = encouragement; comfort; fellowship; tenderness; and compassion

2 fulfilled life = a ligned life: a greement, a gape, a ttitude, a im

ligned life: greement, gape, ttitude, im 3 SELF-comfort does no one any good; what is better for the other?

4 look = to scope out, to aim for other’s benefit

* Let Go of Power ~ Phil.2:5-8

5/6 act like Jesus: let go of power

7 servant nature is elevated because of Jesus

8 humility and obedience: the antidote to the addiction of power

* Lift the Lord for Glory ~ Phil.2:9-11

9 God raised Jesus to prominence (Jesus didn’t seek his own glory/comfort)

10/11 all knees bow / all tongues confess: Jesus is Lord and in charge, for God’s glory alone

What I find most interesting is the reversal of it all: worldly views say to put yourself first, to do whatever needs to be done to benefit your self, to “watch out for number one”. That’s why there’s such a glut of “positive confession” in our culture today: the false idea that if you speak what you want into the universe, what you want will come to you from the universe. This isn’t the power of prayer: it is the exact opposite of prayer – the misapplication of a misunderstanding about who **actually** has power, and how it is to be exercised in authority.

Consider: Who has power? JESUS. FOR WHAT REASON? To glorify the Father. How did Jesus access it? Through humility and obedience. Now consider: who has Jesus’ authority? Those to whom He has given it. FOR WHAT REASON? To accomplish His mission. How do we access it? Same way Jesus did – through humility and obedience.

Any attempt to exercise power “in Jesus name” but not for Jesus’ purpose isn’t using God’s power – it’s counterfeit. Don’t trust it.

Advertisement