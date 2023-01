Preparing Our Presence: Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

I wasn’t originally planning on posting a Christmas Eve service, because I didn’t think I’d have the ability to video it.

However, I figured something out at the last moment, and I thought the video turned out okay. So, for the sake of completeness (since we didn’t have an in-person service on Christmas morning), I’m posting the two videos: One for Christmas Eve, and one for Christmas Morning.

I hope you enjoy them both.

