Preparing Our Presence: The Gift of Service

Published December 25, 2022 Advent , Sermons Leave a Comment
Deut.30:9-14; Col.1:9-12

To Love the Lord with all your STRENGTH; what does that LOOK like? Great description found in Deut. 30; these are Moses’ final thoughts as Israel is walking into the Promised Land without him; how will they love God with all their strength on their journey?

To Strengthen Your Love For the Lord

* Stay In Step With the Spirit ~ Deut.30:9-14

  • 9 This chapter is Moses’ commentary on what it means to live in a relationship with the LORD
  • 10 “obey” linked with “heart and soul” – this isn’t mere religious observance
  • 11/12 NOT THAT HARD; there’s no special heavenly method involved
  • 13 it doesn’t require some immense effort or some outside agency (get it and proclaim it)
  • 14 decision to walk with God is IN you: YOU can speak it; YOU can feel it, so YOU can OBEY;

* Grow As You Go in Him ~ Col.1:9-12

  • 9 “we heard about you” – Paul did NOT plant this church; fellow Gospel worker Epaphras, a Gentile convert, did; Paul was concerned enough that he wanted to ensure they got a good foundation in their faith
  • 10 desired outcomes: live worthy, please God by bearing fruit in good work, grow in knowledge of God
  • 11 THAT brings strength, leading to endurance and patience; (WHY WOULD THEY NEED THAT? WHY DO WE?)
  • 12 Father QUALIFIES us; we are SAINTS – people set apart to participate in God’s Kingdom

The problem I see is in OBEY: it means surrender to an outside authority, and the very first lie told to us was the question in Eden: “are you **sure** that’s what God meant?” We were created to be a part of Yahweh’s Court, to be a part of God’s family… and yet we chose to walk away. WE STILL DO.

