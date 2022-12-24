XFCE Global Menu (updated)

Hello readers. This is another one of those rare posts that is about personal computing, and Linux, and making myself a reminder on how to do a thing so that now that I’ve figured it out once, I won’t have to figure it out again.

In fact, this is kind of a follow up to a previous post I wrote about XFCE, a desktop environment. For most of my readers, I’m going to assume you use Microsoft Windows. (Don’t worry, I still love you in Christ.) But Windows doesn’t really allow its users to change it’s working environment much. Linux gives you SO many choices that it often seems daunting.

For this post, I’m going to remind myself how to make XFCE use a global menu, so that every application shows a menu at the top like OSX. The difference is that as of this writing, December 2022, XFCE has just come out with version 4.18, which added a bunch of improvements to the entire environment.

I downloaded the 4.18 packages, installed them, and started tweaking. Here’s what I ended up with:

And here are the steps I took to get there.

First: Install XFCE. (This will work on 4.16 as well, but I wanted to try the advantages of the newer version. I’m using Linux Mint, an adaptation of Ubuntu Linux, so the commands to install / tweak things are going to be from the Ubuntu/Debian side of Linux. (And if that doesn’t mean *anything* to you, don’t worry about it – I’m putting it here to remind myself of what I’ve done.)

sudo apt install xfce4-appfinder xfce4-appmenu-plugin xfce4-battery-plugin xfce4-panel xfce4-power-manager-plugins xfce4-pulseaudio-plugin xfce4-whiskermenu-plugin xfce4-xapp-status-plugin

NOTE TO SELF – at this time, the 4.18 xfce4-panel is NOT compatible with xfce4-appmenu-plugin. You HAVE to downgrade xfce4-panel to 4.16 for this to work. I’ll test it in a few months, and see if the newer version works. For now, install all your 4.18 bits you want, THEN remove xfce4-panel_4.18, and install xfce4-panel_4.16. Trust me – this works.

Okay, that’s most of the heavy lifting. Now, to set up the environment itself. I’m only using ONE panel, and it’s at the top of the screen. (XFCE installs two by default, but I never use the bottom panel, so I just get rid of it). Here’s each element of the top panel, with steps on how to make it work as I’ve got it set up.

1: Whiskermenu: This is the fancier drop-down menu in the upper left corner. To use it, right click on the panel, and you’ll see a drop down menu (it’s different, depending on where you click). At the bottom of that drop down, you’ll see “Panel >”, and click on THAT, and you’ll see “Add New Items…”. You’ll then get a dialog box with a whole bunch nifty widgets to install. Scroll down until you find Whisker Menu, and add that. It’ll show up on the far right side of the panel… so you’ll have to right click on it, select “Move”, and drag it to the far left.

It has it’s own settings, and I’ll mention them here. First, right click on the icon, and select “properties”. There are 5 tabs: General; Appearance; Behavior; Commands; Search Actions.

There are no changes in General that I want, so I select the Appearance tab. Check “Position categories next to panel button” and “Position search tray next to panel button” The next thing I do is change the icon to my preferred logo, which is an image (not an already existing icon). I keep that image in my Pictures sub-directory of my home directory. Third, select the Behavior tab, and set the Default Category to “All Applications”. That’s all I do for the Whiskermenu plugin.

2, 3, & 4: these are Launchers. Just “Add New Items…”, select Launcher 3 times, move them to the left, and then you can configure them.

I like to have Firefox Browser, Thunar File Manager, and a Terminal immediately accessible. I like the look of having them all the same size and next to each other horizontally, which is why I have three different launchers.

5: AppMenu Plugin: This is the global menu that XFCE uses. It’s pretty slick. As long as you installed xfce4-appmenu-plugin earlier AND you downgraded xfce4-panel to 4.16, you’ll see this when you “Add New Items…”. I was NOT able to use this on the 4.18 version, which is why the downgrade was necessary.

6: Window Buttons: This bit shows me all my running apps. I can switch between them with a click.

7: Workspace Switcher: in Linux, we often have virtual desktops or workspaces. I like to have mine set up as a cube, so I can “rotate” the cube by clicking on the various little windows in this switcher. (It might be hard to see in screenshot, because I like everything dark).

8: PulseAudio Plugin: A volume control that lets me not only control volume levels with a slider, but I can turn on and off various parts of my sound system. Slick.

9: Power Manager Plugin: Lets me know how much battery time I have left, as well as a brightness slider.

10: Status Tray Plugin and 11: XApp Status Plugin: These two act as a catch all for various programs which like to post little icons to give me information. Is my Bluetooth running? Do I need an update? Are there any system reports I need to see? What’s running in memory? That’s where all this stuff shows up. I don’t NEED to have these running… but I like seeing at a glance that I’m going to need to plug in the laptop soon when my battery is getting low.

12: Clock: this takes a wee bit of explanation. I’ve got it set up with a Custom Format (at the bottom of the Properties dialog, which you get to by right-clicking on the thing you want to change, remember?). I surround “%l:%M%P” with html code to make it BOLD, and it gives me the clock format I want:

<b>%l:%M%P</b>

13: Launcher

Last but not least, a specialized bit. This will take some explanation. One of the things I appreciate about this particular layout is the ability to make the Title Bar for each app GO AWAY. I find title bars to be efficient wastes of space – they only thing they’re good for is to have a space where you have Minimize, Maximize, and Close Buttons, and the title of the app that’s running in that window. For such a small amount of functionality, that takes up a comparatively large amount of screen real estate. So… I remove them.

BUT… I still want to be able to click and make a window close… and that’s what this launcher does.

To make it, I “Add New Items…”, add a Launcher, and for once, I don’t have to move it, because it’s right where I want it to be – in the right corner. Next, I right click on Properties, and on the right hand side of that dialog, there’s “Add A New Empty Item” – it should be second from the bottom.

You now have a Create Launcher dialog box, and these are the entries you use:

Name: Close Active Comment: Closes Active Window Command: wmctrl -c :ACTIVE: Working Directory: Icon: gtk-close

And then Create. This will give you a little X button you can click that will close whatever window is active at the time. Oh, that reminds me… this won’t work if you don’t have the program “wmctrl” installed. will do the trick if it’s not already installed.

NOW… having done ALL THAT, there are two more things that I’ve done that just bring the WOW factor up a lot.

First, I’ve replaced the XFCE window manager (xfwm) with Compiz. This gives me really fun desktop effects, and the ability to delete the title bar that I dislike so much. Here’s how:

Click your Whisker menu, and click on Settings. That will give you access to a subdirectory which lets you tweak all kinds of things in XFCE, like making the Appearance dark (by selecting Adwaita-dark), making the fonts bigger (because my eyes aren’t 20 years old anymore), that kind of thing. Find “Session and Startup”, and click it. You’ll get a dialog box with tabs. Click on Application Autostart, and click on the Add button (lower left). You now get a smaller dialog that allows you to run specific apps as soon as you log into XFCE. Here are the entries:

Name: Compiz Description: neato windows Command: compiz --replace ccp Trigger: on login

After you’ve closed this, when you restart XFCE (by logging out, and logging back in again), Compiz will be your window manager, and NOW you have access to all KINDS of neato things you can do. The big one for me is removing the title bar. So, here’s how you do THAT:

In Whiskermenu, scroll down until you find CompizConfig Settings Manager. Then scroll down to the “Effects” section and click “Window Decorations”. On the “Decoration windows” field, replace “any” with “!state=maxvert” (without the quotes). Also, make sure the “Decoration windows” plug-in is enabled (see the red rectangle in the screenshot above).

And the LAST thing to do is to make the non-maximized windows look nice. This would be all the dialogs, widgets, that sort of thing. And for THAT… we want to go look up Metacity themes.

Metacity is another window manager that Linux uses, and there are a lot of themes for it. The nice thing about Metacity themes is that Compiz can use them, too! So, we go to https://www.gnome-look.org/browse?cat=125, and look at the various Metacity themes available. I’ve settled on Gradient Black Metacity Theme, and I install it by clicking that theme, clicking Files, and clicking on Gradient-black-1.1.tar.gz. This will make Firefox download that theme. Next, unpack it (use file-roller if you want, or type “tar xvfz Gradient-black-1.1.tar.gz”. That will unpack the file, and give you a directory named “Gradient-black-1.1”. Move THAT directory to /usr/share/themes/ (terminal: sudo mv /home/ed/Downloads/Gradient-black-1.1 /usr/share/themes/)

ALMOST DONE – Now, do the whole Settings / Session and Startup/ Application Autostart / Add button to get a smaller dialog. Here are the entries:

Name: Metacity Replacement Description: make Compiz pretty Command: /usr/bin/gtk-window-decorator --metacity-theme Gradient-black-1.1 --replace Trigger: on login

Once ALL of that is done, log out, and log back in again, and your desktop should be complete. Phew! It’s WAY more work to write down the step by step instructions than it is to actually carry them out… but if you’re interested in tweaking your XFCE set up to be similar, I hope this little walkthrough was helpful.

God bless your Linux box today!

Advertisement