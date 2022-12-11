Preparing Our Presence: The Gift of Fellowship

Luke 24:13-32

In the dictionary, “fellowship” is a NOUN: Companionship; Association; Comradely; Membership/Partnership. In the CHURCH, Fellowship is a VERB! It’s an action word describing how we interact with each other.

Jesus DOES Fellowship With Us When He

* Works With Us While Walking ~ Luke 24:13-21

13/16 setup: disciples are downcast

17/18 Jesus walks and talks with them

19/21 they misunderstood His mission: they were focused on Earthly Restoration (we can love God and still miss the point)

* Waits On Us While Talking ~ Luke 24:22-27

22/24 God’s miracles, which we can miss

25/27 God remembers His promises and keeps His word: DO WE? (God’s word has all we need… how long will we miss out what He has?)

* Wants to Share Life With Us ~ Luke 24:28-32

28/29 Jesus PLANS to stay with us; nice to want Him around

30 Jesus does what Jesus does: DO WE SEE IT?

31/32 we can recognize Him after the fact;

This Christmas, let’s KEEP HIS PRESENCE in the PRESENT

#Preparing Our Presence, The Gift of Fellowship, working, works, walking, waiting, talking, sharing, sharing life

