Luke 24:13-32
In the dictionary, “fellowship” is a NOUN: Companionship; Association; Comradely; Membership/Partnership. In the CHURCH, Fellowship is a VERB! It’s an action word describing how we interact with each other.
Jesus DOES Fellowship With Us When He
* Works With Us While Walking ~ Luke 24:13-21
- 13/16 setup: disciples are downcast
- 17/18 Jesus walks and talks with them
- 19/21 they misunderstood His mission: they were focused on Earthly Restoration (we can love God and still miss the point)
* Waits On Us While Talking ~ Luke 24:22-27
- 22/24 God’s miracles, which we can miss
- 25/27 God remembers His promises and keeps His word: DO WE? (God’s word has all we need… how long will we miss out what He has?)
* Wants to Share Life With Us ~ Luke 24:28-32
- 28/29 Jesus PLANS to stay with us; nice to want Him around
- 30 Jesus does what Jesus does: DO WE SEE IT?
- 31/32 we can recognize Him after the fact;
This Christmas, let’s KEEP HIS PRESENCE in the PRESENT
#Preparing Our Presence, The Gift of Fellowship, working, works, walking, waiting, talking, sharing, sharing life
