Preparing Our Presence: The Gift of Worship

Deut. 6:4-9; Mark 12:28-34

We have entered into Advent – the season where we watch and wait the arrival of the Savior. God with us, Emmanuel – and much of the world responds to this time with the idea of love. But HOW does God want us to love?

To Love God In Worship:

* Go Past The Emotion ~ Deut. 6:4-9

4-5 now hear (shema) this; Yahweh (god, singular) our Elohim (god, plural), is Yahweh (singular) and all together ONE

6 love=”form strong attachment” using heart, soul, strength

7 make sure your kids get it, too: talk and walk and sleep and dream god’s love

8 “lashed fashion” bind yourself with the word; carry it with you wherever you go

9 and build it into the very frame of your home

* Live Well With Others ~ Mark 12:28-31

28/30 Shema/”Hear”, statement of God’s nature; technical Rabbinical answer

31 Leviticus 19 isn’t about love so much as it is about how God’s people are to live with others. Verse 18 seems an “odd” verse for Jesus to elevate to the second most important Law of Moses

* Keep Love Ongoing ~ Mark 12:32-34

32 The questioner recognized the truth of Jesus’ answer: God is SINGULARLY UNIQUE

33 and that HOW we interact with God is through LOVE – not just the feeling, but the ongoing decision to put God’s needs ahead of our own

34 Jesus points out that if we grasp THIS – that Love in Action is our relationship with God – then we’re closer to God than we think

As we approach Christmas, let’s give God the gift of Worship

